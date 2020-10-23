Placido J. Peditto Jr., "Bross," of Mount Laurel, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Samaritan in Virtua, Mount Holly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 85.
Bross was born and raised in Palmyra and graduated from Palmyra High School, Class of 1955. He was part of some championship teams and was inducted into the Palmyra Hall of Fame for Football.
Bross worked for Burlington Township Public Works for 28 years and served as Past President of A.P.W.A. before his retirement. He enjoyed coaching baseball in Burlington City, playing golf and going fishing. He was a 4 for 4 Philadelphia sports team fan and followed Holy Cross Football.
Bross was a devoted Catholic who was a parishioner of St. Paul's in Burlington and Queen of Peace in Hainesport. He was a former member of the Victor Emmanuel Civic Club and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
He loved going to his kids and grandkids sporting and theatre events. Bross will be remembered for being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Bross was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Eleanor, in 2010.
He leaves to cherish his memory: their sons, Jim Peditto (Carly) and Bruce Peditto (Kim Kramer); daughter, Vicki Gough (Frank); grandchildren, Kristin (Eric Geary), James Peditto (Lys), Bruce Peditto Jr. (Carly), Bradley Peditto, Jaclyn Peditto, and Amanda Conover; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Christopher Geary; his siblings, Rose Marie Lang (George), Carmella Lewis, Fred Peditto, and Susan Grigatis; sister-in-law, Barbara Workman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A walkthrough viewing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport. Burial services in Lakeview Cemetery will be held privately by his immediate family. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed for all events.
