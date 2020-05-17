|
Prentiss Blake Larrabee passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden.
Born in Lewiston, ME, to Prentiss and Catherine Larrabee, Prentiss was 86 years old.
He was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 45 years. Prentiss proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed for 24 years with Cumberland Farms.
Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Helen B. Larrabee (Gerlock) who just passed away on May 6, 2020.
Loving father to Edith Larrabee and Debbie Larrabee. Grandfather of Shannon Kee, Jenn Brunelle and James Monroe. Brother of Betty Larrabee and the late George Larrabee.
Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances a private service for Prentiss will be held for the family. Funeral services will be live-streamed for the public on Wednesday, May 20th, 1:30 p.m. www.givnish.com.
A private interment at Colestown Cemetery will follow.
Givnish Funeral Home
www.Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020