Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Prentiss Larrabee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prentiss Blake Larrabee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Prentiss Blake Larrabee Obituary
Prentiss Blake Larrabee passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden.

Born in Lewiston, ME, to Prentiss and Catherine Larrabee, Prentiss was 86 years old.

He was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 45 years. Prentiss proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed for 24 years with Cumberland Farms.

Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Helen B. Larrabee (Gerlock) who just passed away on May 6, 2020.

Loving father to Edith Larrabee and Debbie Larrabee. Grandfather of Shannon Kee, Jenn Brunelle and James Monroe. Brother of Betty Larrabee and the late George Larrabee.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current circumstances a private service for Prentiss will be held for the family. Funeral services will be live-streamed for the public on Wednesday, May 20th, 1:30 p.m. www.givnish.com.

A private interment at Colestown Cemetery will follow.

Givnish Funeral Home

www.Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Prentiss's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -