|
|
Primo T. Paolini passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was 94.
A resident of Cinnaminson since 1972, Primo was a retired executive with the Boy Scouts of America, Westampton, N.J.
He was the beloved husband for 67 years to the late Eufemia B. (Kusmierz) Paolini; the loving father of David J. (Mary Ann) of Tempe, Ariz., Robert P. (the late Beth) of Wilmington, N.Y., Nancy Paolini of Mount Holly, and the late Susan Paolini; and the loving grandfather of Jordan Robert Paolini and the late Jonathan Robert Paolini. Also surviving are numerous step grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Joseph, Aldo, Richard and Dorothy Paolini.
Relatives and friends are invited to Primo's Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Charles Borromeo, Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, N.J. Inurnment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218.
To share your favorite memories of Primo, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020