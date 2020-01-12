Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Primo Paolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Primo T. Paolini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Primo T. Paolini Obituary
Primo T. Paolini passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was 94.

A resident of Cinnaminson since 1972, Primo was a retired executive with the Boy Scouts of America, Westampton, N.J.

He was the beloved husband for 67 years to the late Eufemia B. (Kusmierz) Paolini; the loving father of David J. (Mary Ann) of Tempe, Ariz., Robert P. (the late Beth) of Wilmington, N.Y., Nancy Paolini of Mount Holly, and the late Susan Paolini; and the loving grandfather of Jordan Robert Paolini and the late Jonathan Robert Paolini. Also surviving are numerous step grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Joseph, Aldo, Richard and Dorothy Paolini.

Relatives and friends are invited to Primo's Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Charles Borromeo, Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, N.J. Inurnment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218.

To share your favorite memories of Primo, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Primo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -