Priscilla "Penny" (Sharpe) Fisher, formerly of Delran, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 77.
She was born in Camden, N.J. to the late Alan and Mary Sharpe.
Penny was the beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Fisher for 46 years; caring sister to Alan "Woody" Sharpe of Voorhees, N.J.; loving mother of Karen Sauerbrey (Michael) of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. and Michael Fisher of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and the dear Mom-mom of Jacob and Noah Sauerbrey.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 22, 2020