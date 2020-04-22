Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Priscilla "Penny" Fisher

Priscilla "Penny" Fisher Obituary
Priscilla "Penny" (Sharpe) Fisher, formerly of Delran, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 77.

She was born in Camden, N.J. to the late Alan and Mary Sharpe.

Penny was the beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Fisher for 46 years; caring sister to Alan "Woody" Sharpe of Voorhees, N.J.; loving mother of Karen Sauerbrey (Michael) of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. and Michael Fisher of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and the dear Mom-mom of Jacob and Noah Sauerbrey.

Services for Penny will be private.

In lieu of floral donations, please consider donating in Penny's memory to the , .

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
