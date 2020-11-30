R. Eugene Tidwell

R. Eugene Tidwell, age 81, a resident of Burlington Township, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2020. He passed at home with family by his side after a valiant battle with multiple sclerosis. His firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

The son of Elmer and Josephine Tidwell, Gene was born and raised in Lyons County, Kentucky. Gene served in the US Navy as a Radioman before attending DeVry University in Chicago. After settling in New Jersey, he worked for many years at Stauffer Chemical Co. in Yardville, NJ. He retired in 2011 from Eagle Systems in Lakehurst, NJ as a Senior Logistics Analyst.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Ethel, he is survived by his children Michael Tidwell, Shavaun Simon, Lee Anne Wenzel, four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral service and interment will be private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Endeavor EMS, 1309 Rancocas Road, Burlington, NJ 08016.



