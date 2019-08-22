|
Our beloved Rachel met her Savior face to face when she was escorted from this life into His glorious Kingdom on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was 33.
Rachel of Westampton, was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Cosmotology school at BCIT.
Rachel was a voracious reader, loved children, animals, turtles, jewelry, scary movies, sharing her faith and spending time with her family.
A beautiful daughter of Denise and Richard Spracklin and beloved sister to Ryan, Rebecca, Samuel and Daniel, Rachel is and will continue to be tremendously loved and missed. She will be remembered most for her compassion towards others, including animals.
Relatives and friends are invited to her service of remembrance beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Make a Joyful Noise, 70 S. Main St., Medford, NJ 08053. Please park in rear of building. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rachel Spracklin to the RapRoom, 1010 B Tuckerton Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053, by check.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 22, 2019