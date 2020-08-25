1/
Rachel Sintef
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Sintef, born in Virginia and a longtime resident of Willingboro, N.J., passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was 92.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas.

She was a longtime federal employee, having retired from her post at the Beverly Cemetery.

A strong woman, she overcame many obstacles including childhood polio. She was an animal lover and a great supporter of animal charities.

A memorial will be held at a future date.

Thomas has requested that any donations be made to the ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved