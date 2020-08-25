Rachel Sintef, born in Virginia and a longtime resident of Willingboro, N.J., passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was 92.
Rachel is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas.
She was a longtime federal employee, having retired from her post at the Beverly Cemetery.
A strong woman, she overcame many obstacles including childhood polio. She was an animal lover and a great supporter of animal charities.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
Thomas has requested that any donations be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.