Ralph Donald Bassett
Ralph Donald Bassett of Columbus, N.J. passed peacefully into God's loving arms on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after complications from a recent fall. He was 84.

Don, as he was known by many, was born Sept. 9, 1935. He attended Florence High School and met the love of his life, Mildred. They married in 1954 and raised their family in Burlington Township before moving to Columbus in 1979.

After retirement from Super Fresh warehouse in Florence, Don enjoyed golfing, going to church, taking care of the family horse farm, and helping around his grandson's farm. He took great joy in spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren. He had a very special bond with each of them.

Son of the late Roland and Doris Bassett, Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Mildred (Wainwright).

He is survived by his three beloved children, Barry, Timothy (Kathy) of Columbus, and Susan Simmons (Michael) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., four grandchildren, Emily Westphal (Jon), Kaylin, Matthew, and Noah Bassett, and his great-grandson, Owen Westphal, who was his pride and joy. Grampy, as he was affectionately called, was one of their biggest cheerleaders. He is also survived by his brother, Lee Bassett (Carol Ann) of Oro Valley, Ariz., his sister, Cindy Scott of Florence, his brothers-in-law, Fritz Wainwright (Jean), Marvin Wainwright (Eileen), and Andy Sahol, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

A walkthrough viewing with social distancing protocols will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence. His funeral service will be private with interment in Columbus Cemetery, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 209 Matthews La., Chesterfield, NJ 08515, or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
