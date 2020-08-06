1/
Ralph Jones
1929 - 2020
Ralph was born on Easter Sunday March 31, 1929 in Riverside. He was a resident of Delanco and Edgewater before moving to Homestead in Columbus 14 years ago. He died on July 31st. He was 91.

He worked at Potts Lumber Co. and Riephoff Sawmill in Allentown NJ. He was a 4th degree past Grand Knight of the Resurrection Council 3831 of Beverly. Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Agnes Jones; his sisters, Helen Elaine Allen, Cecelia Bohuberger, Dolores Wilcox and Mae Snow; and his brothers, James and John Jones. He is survived by his wife, Dolores (Hoffman) Jones; his step-children, Karen Wilbank (Barry), Kurt Seiter (Sue) and Kathy Bowe (Michael); seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Come celebrate 91 great years Saturday, August 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church, Beverly.

Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude (stjude.com) or Samaritan Hospice (samaritannj.org) will be appreciated.

Sweeney Funeral Home

Riverside, N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sweeney Funeral Home
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
