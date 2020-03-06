|
Ralph Serles Stillwell of Leisuretown, Southampton, N.J. passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 96.
Ralph was the beloved husband of 76 years to the late Mary Esther (Sutphen) Stillwell.
He was the father of David Stillwell of Palmyra, Katherine Ann Whitehead of Aurora, Colo. and Orefield, Pa., and Mary Boggi of Vineland, N.J., grandfather of Daniel, Lauren, Suzanne and Stephen, and great grandfather of Elizabeth, Jacob, Mars and Chase.
Ralph was born in Hopewell Township, N.J. and graduated from Princeton H.S. in 1943. He married Mary Esther in 1943 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 as well. He served in the European and Pacific theaters during World War II and was honorably discharged on Dec. 16, 1945.
He worked for J.A. Sexaurer Manufacturing Co. for 25 years and became District Sales Manager.
He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cinnaminson, the Lions Club of Cinnaminson and was a Master Mason in Amwell Lodge #12.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 6, 2020