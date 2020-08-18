Randall J. Haskell of Burlington, N.J. passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after reaching the age of 83. He died peacefully at the Masonic Village in Burlington, where he lived with his beloved wife, Sandra Haskell.



Randall was born in New London, Conn. in May 1937 to Capt. Randall E. Haskell and Emily P. (Pickering) Haskell. The family relocated to Deer Isle, Maine, where Randall lived from childhood through his high school years. In his years living on Deer Isle, Randall was raised within a close knit extended family of his parents, maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



During the summer of 1955, Randall met the love of his life, Sandra, while she was on summer vacation on Deer Isle. They met at the Lily Pond, which was a short ways from the family's home. The couple was married in June of 1957 and were married for 63 years at the time of Randall's death



Randall joined the U.S. Navy after high school and served as an electricians' mate on the USS Tanner, a hydrographic survey ship. During his time on the Tanner, Randall spent time in Mediterranean as the ship made several cruises on survey missions.



After his time in the Navy, Randall settled in the Bergen County, N.J. area and got a job with Public Service Electric and Gas. The couple bought a home in Waldwick, N.J. and there they raised their two sons, Russell and Scott.



After his retirement from PSE&G, Randall spent time traveling with his beloved Sandra, bicycling and skiing. The couple's connection to the town of Deer Isle brought them back every summer and eventually they inherited the Pickering family home, where Randall had spent part of his childhood. This allowed them to spend all summer on the island for many years and share the experience with their sons and their families.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Capt. Randall E. Haskell and Emily P. Haskell, his uncles, Theron Pickering and Lawrence Pickering, and a cousin, Frank Pickering.



Randall is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Haskell of Burlington, his children, Russell Haskell of Mount Laurel and Scott Haskell of Burlington, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, three granddogs, three great granddogs, and three great grandcats.



The family will be having private services and the interment of Randall's ashes will be held on Deer Isle in the summer of 2021.



