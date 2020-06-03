Randolph Williams
Randolph "Randy" Williams of Mount Royal Township, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be held privately to the family on Friday, June 5th at the T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington. Interment will be in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd., Williamstown, NJ 08094. 

In lieu of flowers, please join the family in supporting Randy's favorite charities: Abramson Cancer Center: giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=843021&appeal=PMWEB or The Lions Club: lionsclubs.org/en/donate.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
