Raymond Cucugliello Jr. of Riverside passed away Thursday, Aug 1, 2019. He was 54.
Raymond lived for his kids, loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was a member of the band, "II Ton Dragonfly."
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Tara; his son, Brandon; granddaughter, Alanna; and his beloved dog, Bo.
A viewing for Raymond will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, with a funeral service beginning at noon, all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to the online at .
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 2, 2019