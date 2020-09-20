It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond David Ewan Jr. of Mount Holly announces his passing on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the age of 81.Ray, as he was known by his family and many friends, will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Karen (Lang), and his daughters, Eva (Todd) and Meredith (Chris). He will also be lovingly remembered by his five grandchildren, CJ, Jacob, Nathaniel, Matthew and Elle.Ray was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Marlton and the American Legion, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Ray was an avid world traveler and enjoyed creating stained glass art pieces. He also loved to garden and spend time with his beloved dog, Jasper.Relatives and friends may attend Ray's visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.Memorial donations can be made in Ray's name to Christ Presbyterian Church, 515 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly