Raymond Franecki of Palmyra, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Ray was 85.Ray was born March 15, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa. He grew up in Bridesburg and attended Frankford High School. He is the husband of the late Patricia Franecki, father of MaryPat Chrupcala (late), son in law Chuck Chrupcala, Cathy Smyth (Scott), Diane Franecki and Raymond Franecki. His siblings Stanley Franecki (late) and sister in law Hatty Franecki, Helen Dixon (Paul), Rose and William Waters (late), Kathleen Strantz (late) and brother in law Jack Strantz, his grandchildren, Jessica Colon (Mike), Colin Chrupcala, Erica Santoro (Nick), Jamie McKeen, Jake McKeen, Siena Franecki, Patrick Franecki, Cody Franecki, Scott Smyth Jr., Sara Smyth and great grandchildren, Sophia, Aubree, and Benjamin Colon.Services for Raymond will be private for immediate family.Friends are encouraged to send condolences to the family via Weber's Funeral Home website below.