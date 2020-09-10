Raymond J. Carugno of Florence, N.J. died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was 91.Mr. Carugno was born in Florence and was the son of the late Guilio and Fannie Losito Carugno. He resided in Florence lifelong.He was retired from National Gypsum Company with more than 30 years of faithful service, and was the proprietor of Ray's Second Time Around antique business.Mr. Carugno honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was dedicated to his family, often being gainfully employed with multiple occupations at one time.Raymond was blessed with the art of conversation. He could talk to anyone about anything with great ease, leaving everyone captivated with his gentle and intriguing demeanor. Raymond was committed to making the lives of others more meaningful by sharing his mechanical and creative abilities with those who required assistance.Mr. Carugno experienced great delight browsing through treasures at yard sales and auctions, and gained pleasure collecting stamps and movies. His passion for cooking was demonstrated throughout his life, beginning in his luncheonette in Palmyra before he was drafted into the Army, his career in the cafeteria in Rancocas Valley Hospital and in the Char Lite Room Restaurant in Florence. He was an ardent Philadelphia sports buff and enjoyed traveling to the Steel Pier in his younger years to experience the excitement of seeing the "Diving Horse".In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Marie Shannon Carugno, who passed away in 1985, his son, Gary Carugno, and brother, Anthony "Tony" Carugno.He is survived by his daughter, Joyce A. Carugno and her companion, Michael Kuc, daughter-in-law, Karin Carugno, grandchildren, Gary and Megan Carugno and Zachary Carugno, his wife, Nita R. Madden Carugno and her family, three nieces, one nephew, and his feline companion, Lucy.Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, N.J. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. Raymond's family is grateful for everyone's cooperation.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Florence Township Fire Department EMS Division, 401 Firehouse La., Florence, NJ 08518, or the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Koschek and Porter Funeral Home,Roebling