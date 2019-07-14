|
Raymond Moyer of Westampton died July 11, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol; three children, Rick (Elizabeth), Jim (Lori), and Amy (Mike); and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday July 14, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Services will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, N.J.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 14, 2019