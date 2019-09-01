|
Raymond Muller Jr. of Edgewater Park passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Aspen Hills Nursing Center in Pemberton Township. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Muller was a longtime resident of Croydon, Pa. and Edgewater Park. Raymond was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Cinnaminson, retiring after many years of service. In his younger years he was a volunteer firefighter with the Croydon Fire Co.
He was a member of the Burlington County Model Railroad Club, and a 17-year Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder; he enjoyed attending games with his daughter Mary. He also enjoyed watching Penn State football games.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Alma (Whitehead) Muller, and by his son, Raymond Muller III.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Embessi); his daughter, Mary Muller; his grandchildren, Ryan and Raymond Muller; his siblings and their spouses, Alma Dobbs, Norman Miller (Priscilla), Ruth Caldwell (Carl); as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A viewing for Raymond will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia.
