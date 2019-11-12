|
Raymond W. Devlin of Burlington City passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Marcella Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington Township. He was 80.
Born in Burlington, Ray remained a lifelong resident. He worked for the Burlington City School District in the maintenance department, where he was a carpenter, electrician and bus driver until his retirement. He was very active in the fire service as a member of both the Burlington City and Burlington Township Fire Departments. Ray also served as the captain of the Burlington City and Burlington County Fire Police Units.
In his spare time he enjoyed camping and vacationing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty (Kessler) Devlin.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Jacoby) Devlin; his children, Ronald W. Devlin, Patricia Zickler and Julia Jost (Earl Ford); his grandchildren, Morgan, Ford, Nicholas, Amber, Gary, Shane, Kaitlyn and Madison; his great grandchildren, Logan and Landon; his siblings, Henry III and Elizabeth Charlton; and his beloved dog, Rusty.
A viewing for Ray will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, at All Saints R.C. Church, 502 High St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
