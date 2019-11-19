|
|
Reba J. (Horner) Wright, formerly of Indian Mills, N.J., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was 98.
She was the wife of the late Harley Woolman "Bill" Wright. Reba was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Smyth, Helen Gant, Margaret Rivers and Hannah Harveson, and her grandson, Roy T. Wells.
Reba and her four sisters were taken from her parents by the state when she was a very young girl. She was placed in a foster home in Glassboro, and later one in Mount Laurel. At the age of 13 she finally found a loving home with Curlis and Ellen Alloway in Indian Mills. Their married daughter, Martie Weeks, had a special fondness for Reba. Martie's children, Ralston and Anna, were close to Reba's age and they became lifelong friends.
When she was 15, Reba became a member of the Indian Mills United Methodist Church. She could always be found in the kitchen when they had a ham or turkey dinner. At the rummage sale she was the "cake lady." Reba was an active member for over 80 years.
In 1940, Reba married Harley "Bill" Wright and lived the life of a farmer's wife. In the summer she was busy canning tomatoes, making bread and butter pickles, and picking, packing and transporting blueberries to Hammonton for distribution. She was always ready to help on the farm with whatever needed to be done. The farm was eventually sold to Raymond and Ronald Abrams (Homestead Farm), but Reba continued to live there until she was 90.
Reba's branch of the family tree, which started with two daughters, grew to include two grandsons, five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She had a long happy life filled with many friends and Dachshunds, especially Duchess!
Reba passed away peacefully with her devoted daughter, Carol Wright, at her side.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Road, Shamong, NJ 08088, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village, Medford, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Reba's name to the Indian Mills United Methodist Church at the address listed above.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 19, 2019