Rebecca "Becky" Jackson of Riverside passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was 49.

Becky is survived by her husband, Howard "Bo" Jackson; daughter, Meghan Mulcahy, son, Carter Jackson; mother, Frances Beideman; brothers, Harry Francis (Joann) and Bobby Francis; brother-in-law, Rodney Jackson (Kathy); nephew, Kirt Francis (Mari); her nieces, Melissa Ridgeway and Heather Ridgeway-Confiado (Mario); aunts and bncles, Ruth Cranmer, Joe Cranmer (Judy); cousins, Kenny Cranmer, Lauren Cranmer, Joey Cranmer (Amanda), Tammy Cordwell (Barry), Tanya and John Orr; and her fur baby, Bella. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Beideman, and uncle, Ken Cranmer. She also is survived by many close friends she considered as family!

Come celebrate 49 years from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where the service will be at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sweeney Funeral Home, 337 Bridgeboro St., Riverside NJ 08075.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019
