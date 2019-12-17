|
|
Reginald "Burt" Gill died peacefully in Warminster, Pa. on Dec. 8, 2019. He was 95.
Born in Beverly, N.J. on Oct. 22, 1924 to Reginald and Anna (Fahrner) Gill, Burt was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Helen (Griffenberg) Gill; his daughter, Barbara Hunter; granddaughter, Anne Hunter; brother, Marshall Gill; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Harry Kreutzberg.
He is survived by his children, John Gill (Mary), Bruce Gill, Allison Gill, and John Hunter; grandchildren, Amy Zorn (Michael), Elizabeth Fee (Edward), Elaine Gill (Jack Allingham), John "Johnny" Hunter (Holly), Kathryn Gill (Michael Bounds), Melissa Gill, Robert O'Neil, Charles Gill, Caitlin Nugent (John), and Emily Gill, 13 great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews, Joanne Gill, Sharron Balic, Marshall "Mike" Gill, Kirk Kreutzberg, Kyle Kreutzberg, Kim Hyrnko and Kipp Kreutzberg.
For most of their lives Burt and Helen resided in Palmyra, N.J., where Burt served as a little league coach, scout leader, school board member and as a member of the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation. Later in life Burt and Helen resided in Southampton, N.J., where they were active members of Lord of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church before moving to Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa.
For over six decades Burt and Helen spent much of their time at the camp they built on the shores of Moosehead Lake, Maine. There they enjoyed boating, fishing, moose watching, swimming, hiking, campfires, skiing and eating many lobsters with their family and friends. Succeeding generations still visit the camp, where they remember and appreciate what Burt and Helen lovingly built for their enjoyment.
Burt grew up in Beverly, N.J. and graduated from Burlington High School in 1943. He had fond memories of participating in scouting with his father and of being a star football player on Burlington High's championship football team.
After high school, Burt joined his father and brother in the United States Marine Corps. He served during World War II with VMB 612 as a B25 tail gunner, flying missions over the Sea of Japan from Saipan and Iwo Jima. Burt was a proud Marine who lived his life according to Marine Corps values of Honor, Courage and Commitment, and its motto, Semper Fidelis "always faithful."
Burt Gill was a devoted husband, family man, and friend. He lived life to the fullest and loved the outdoors, leading his family and friends on many memorable adventures while earning the nickname "Follow Me Gill." His enthusiasm, commitment and love will be missed.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lord of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1 Winchester Ct., Tabernacle, NJ 08088, where the visitation will commence at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Lord of Life Memorial Fund located at Lord of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 17, 2019