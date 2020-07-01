Retha Nell (Hicks) Shaffer of Burlington Township, N.J. transitioned into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was 96.Born in Goldsboro, N.C., the family relocated to Riverside and later to Beverly, N.J. Retha attended the Riverside and Beverly public school systems.As a young girl, Retha, affectionately called "Reds" by family and friends, was an avid softball player. She played softball along with her sisters well into adulthood. The team was named the Beverly Amazons and was well known throughout New Jersey.Upon marriage, the family lived in Burlington, N.J. for many years. In her younger years, Retha worked at the former Monsanto Corporation, Yardville, N.J.Retha accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age. At the time of her passing, she was the oldest member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Beverly.Retha enjoyed attending Active Day of Delran, N.J.; she attended faithfully for the past nine years. She was well known throughout the Center for daily singing her favorite song, "Show Me the Way to go Home." She was feisty but well loved.Preceded in death by her parents, Quinn and Georgie Hicks; her husband of 52 years, Deacon Edgar Shaffer Sr.; a daughter, Diane Shaffer; three sons, Edgar Shaffer Jr., Lamont "Rodeo" Shaffer and Eugene Shaffer; one brother, Charles Hicks; and six sisters, Letha Bell Hicks (her twin), Odella Jones, Lula Mae Johnson, Eleanor Jackson McNeely, Vivian Shaffer and Margaret Morris.She leaves with many, many fond memories to forever cherish: two daughters, Patty Friend and a very devoted son-in-law, Dwight Friend, and Gail Bailey (Kevin); daughter-in-law, Annette Shaffer; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a cousin, Rev. Lonnie Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, her Macedonia Baptist Church family and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2nd and Magnolia St., Beverly (please wear a mask), followed by a graveside service at Monument Cemetery, Beverly.Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.Covington Funeral Home,Atco, N.J.