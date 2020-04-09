|
Richard A. Koory of Moorestown, N.J. passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was 73.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra S. Koory; his father, Edward Robert Koory; mother, Gertrude McNassar Koory; and brother, E. Robert Koory.
He is survived by his daughters, Kierston Koory and Courtney Kiser (Matthew); grandchildren, Ryan and Jason; and his sister, Susan Koory.
Richard received his Bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, Syracuse, N.Y., and his Juris Doctorate degree from Rutgers School of Law. Richard served as General Counsel to U.S. Realty Associates, Inc. for the past 25 years. He served as Vice Chairman on the Township of Moorestown Zoning Board of Adjustment, and was the Secretary and dedicated Board Member for the nonprofit organization Pacing for the Cure.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone he knew. Richard was passionate about golfing, Philadelphia sports teams and loved spending his free time with his family, especially his grandsons. Services for Richard will be privately held, however his family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Future service and memorial donation information in Richard's name will follow.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 9, 2020