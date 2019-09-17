|
Richard A. Powell of Mount Holly passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was 82.
Born in Mount Holly, he was the son of the late Charles Powell and Nancy (Izzi) Heagy. Richard graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 1952. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy from 1956-1961. He moved back to Mount Holly where he remained a lifelong resident.
He retired from the Burlington County Highway Department after 20+ years. He was one of the original founders of the RV Patriots Pop Warner Football Program. He was active in Mount Holly Little League for 30+ years from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. He was an avid fan of RV sports.
Richard enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, searching for antique milk bottles, and golfing.
He is survived by his children, Allyson Swanson, Christine Brown, Stephanie Ronaldson, Scott Hubbard, Leighann Peter, and Robert Wright, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be held at a later date at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., New York, NY 10001, www.alzfdn.org.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 17, 2019