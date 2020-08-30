1/
Richard B. Harnack
Richard Bell Harnack of Mount Laurel passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, while surrounded by loving family. He was 85.

Richard was born in East Brady, Pa., before moving to Mount Laurel 59 years ago. He served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy. Richard was extremely proud of his two sons and grandson who have maintained the U.S. Navy tradition in the family.

Richard attended college utilizing the G.I. Bill where he received a Bachler's degree from California State College and a Master's degree in Education from Rutgers University. He was a passionate teacher of the industrial arts for 29 years with a career that culminated with the New Jersey Department of Education. He retired in 1990 to pursue his two passions of sailing and woodworking. His summers were spent sailing Barnegat Bay with his family on his prized possession, a 1978 Tartan 34 classic sailboat with his family. When he was not sailing you would find him in his woodshop. Through his business, Chairman of the Boards, he created and sold his wood creations at the Rancocas Woods craft shows.

He will be deeply missed by those whose life he touched.

He is survived by his beloved spouse, Margaret (Stuempfle) Harnack; his children, Lauren, Todd, and Kurt; and his grandchildren, Samantha, Eric, Kyle, Richard, and Virginia. He was preceded in death by grandson, Thomas Joseph (TJ).

At the request of the family, funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to his grandson's foundation at Thomas Joseph Franzese Foundation, 28 Cedar Drive, Allendale, NJ 07401.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,

Mount Laurel

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Memories & Condolences
