Richard "Dick" Baessler of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was 87.
Dick married Josephine Chimenti on April 9, 1953, and they were married for 66 years.
Richard graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School, Class of 1952, and was an aircraft maintenance instructor with the USAF during the Korean War. Later, he was in the telecommunications industry and was known by all as "the guy who could fix just about anything." He then became a private pilot, sailor, avid fisherman and environmentalist. The Jersey Pine Barrens was a place of peace and refuge for himself, his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Josie Baessler; his daughter, Susan Cunningham Chestnut (Vic); son, Jeff Baessler (Becky); son-in-law, Tom Cunningham; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter (due Feb. 27, 2020); and numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
A memorial service with military honors will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the Chapel at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dick's honor to the Air Victory Museum (airvictorymuseum.com) or to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance (pinelandsalliance.org).
Condolences for the family may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
McGuinness Funeral Home,
Woodbury & Sewell, N.J.
www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020