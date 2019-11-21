Home

Richard "Dick" Blattenberger was born March 1, 1925 in Camden, N.J. to Walter W. and Ethel Tuttle Blattenberger. He graduated from Camden High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy until 1946. He attended Glassboro State Teachers College and in 1959, married Elaine Vollmer of Camden. They had two sons, Richard W. and Robert F, and a loving daughter, Lisa K. Litz of Raleigh, N.C.

He founded American Tire Center in Burlington, N.J., and retired in 1985. They resided in Willingboro, Mount Holly and Northfield, N.J., and settled in Raleigh, N.C.

He leaves a loving wife, Elaine; two sons, Richard and Robert; a daughter, Lisa; and two loving granddaughters, Jessica R. and Jacquelyn. E. Litz.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
