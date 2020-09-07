Richard Caruso of Burlington passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday September 3,2020 at Virtua Hospital, Willingboro. He was 90.
Born in Burlington, he was a lifelong resident.
Richard was a proud Air Force Veteran. After his service to his country he continued his service to his community as a policeman for the Burlington County Bridge Commission retiring as Captain in 1990. He was a member of the FOP Lodge # 2 He loved fishing with his favorite fishing buddy Joe Coccia. In 1980 he went to see the place where his parents were born in Italy. He enjoyed the occasional trip to Atlantic City. and doing crossword puzzles.
He is preceded in death by his parents Vincenzo and Angelina Caruso; his sister Rose and brothers Lou and Jimmy and his beloved wife of 49 years Evelyn. Richard is survived by his daughters, Diane Evanson (Jim) and Darlene; His grandchildren Bryan Rhone Sharon, Michael Hos, and Lisa Barnett; his great grandchildren Paige, Dean, Mason, Madison and Logan. He also leaves behind a sister Sue Coccia and special niece JoAnn; and sister in laws, Rose Caruso, Clara Viereck, Sandra Borradaile and Linda Fillmeyer as well as extended family and dear friends.
A walkthrough viewing with social distancing protocols and masks will be held from 10 a.m.-until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Dennison-McGee Funeral Home, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington. Graveside services will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
Donations in Richard's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
,501 St Jude's Place Memphis TN 38105.
