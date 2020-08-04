Richard Circus

Richard "Dick" Circus of Mount Laurel, N.J. died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was the husband of Arlene Circus, father of Marc Circus (Doris), Laura O'Connor (Andrew) and Hal Circus (Ann Marie), grandfather of Michael O'Connor (fiancée, Brittany Rowlette), Jack Circus, Jacob O'Connor, Kate Circus, Benjamin Circus and Luke Circus, and brother of Meryl Levy.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, Pa.
Contributions can be made to Feeding America's Children, feedingac.org
