|
|
Richard C. Stecher passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was 97.
Richard was the beloved husband of the late Helen A. (Marrazzo); the loving father of Frances Welsh (Charles) and Kathleen Stecher; dear Pop-Pop to Corinne Welsh and Marleen Welsh (Brant Shalikashvili); the Great Pop-Pop to Parker Grace; and the brother of Marguerite Malone (the late Louis), Robert Stecher, Donald Stecher (Mary Ann) and the late Hobart Stecher (Josephine). Richard is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will miss him dearly.
Richard was born and raised in Riverside, N.J. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Helen, in 1945. They were happily married for 67 years before her passing in 2012. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, and saw 457 days of combat over three years as member of the 40th Combat Engineers. Richard had received seven Battle Stars, three Invasion Arrowheads, Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, WWII Victory Medal, French Governor's Medal of Valor, French Croix de Guerre Medal, Expert Rifle Marksman Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He also was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Resurrection Council 3831.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially at the shore.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. His Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, followed by interment with military honors at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to the online at .
To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2019