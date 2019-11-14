|
|
Richard C. "Dick" Ford began his next chapter on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Born March 19, 1937 in Baltimore, Md., Dick attended Marietta College, concentrating in Business Studies. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Army Reserves.
He moved to Rockbridge County, Va. after a successful career as a business owner in auto repair in New Jersey.
Leaving behind to treasure the memories is Faye Anderson Harris Ford, his loving wife of nine years. Dick is also survived by his children, Cynthia Ford Mount (Ken) of Dillwyn, Va., Jonathan H. Ford of Farmville, Va., and Samuel Richard Ford, stationed in Sicily, Italy; his brother, Robert Ford (Marlene) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Melody Jones Ham (Siho), his niece; grandsons, Kenneth "Bud" Mount Jr., Dylan Ford, and Randall Ford; his stepdaughters, Kelly Harris of Lexington, Va., Sheryl Hemming (Bill) of Mechanicsville, Md., Ranelle Bruch (Chris) of Chevy Chase, Md., and Stacey Harris of Lancaster, Pa.; and a host of cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The loves of his life were many family friends, riding horses, feeding all the birds and calling them to breakfast, trains, trains, model trains and trains, music and dancing and a host of other activities.
Dick and Faye were the Mrs. C's Kickers dance leaders at the Maury River Senior Center in Buena Vista, Va.
Family night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Buena Vista Baptist Church, 2174 Chestnut Ave., Buena Vista, VA 24416, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. A celebration of life will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Maury River Senior Center, 2137 Magnolia Ave., Buena Vista, VA 24416.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome for the music and youth programs of Buena Vista Baptist Church.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019