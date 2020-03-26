|
Richard D. "Richie" Chiemingo, of Burlington passed away peacefully on Sunday with his loving family at his side. He was 74.
Mr. Chiemingo was born in Riverside and was the son of the late Edward C. and Helen Dubas Chiemingo. He resided in Burlington lifelong.
Richard retired in 2000 from Verizon in Burlington with 28 years of dedicated service. He served his country with honor in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Richie was fond of both freshwater and saltwater fishing with his son Scott and wife Diana and his friends. He cherished the time he spent traveling with his wife throughout the United States.
Richard was a "Muscle Car" enthusiast and also displayed great talent with all things mechanical. Richie had a phenomenal gift of conversation and was always eager to share his wealth of knowledge and stories with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana L. Panaro Chiemingo, his son, Scott D. Chiemingo, brother, Edward Chiemingo, sister and her companion, Joyce Bevilacqua and Anthony Campiere, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patricia and Brian Panaro and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services and final disposition will be held privately. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the / , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. Condolences may be sent to the website below.
