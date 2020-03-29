|
|
On March 25, 2020, Richard (Dick) Allen passed away after enduring many health and physical challenges of the past 5 years. He was 71.
Dick was born in Lancaster and raised in Brownstown. He was a basketball star at Conestoga High School and went on to play at Elizabethtown College.
Dick is lovingly remembered by his wife, Doris, of 48 years; his children, Kevin (Elise) and Debbie Finnegan (Chris); and grandchildren, Ciaran and Ronan Finnegan and Sasha, Billy and Michael Allen.
He was preceded in death by his father (Marlin Kipp) and mother (Mary Yost). He will be missed by his brother, Donald (Saundra) and sister, Donna Sartain (Judd).
He worked in sales for an oil recycler. We will miss his sense of humor, love of sports and politics, and his adventure-seeking travel experiences.
Those who desire may make a memorial donation to Samaritan Hospice, which made his final days peaceful and comfortable.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 29, 2020