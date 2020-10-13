Richard Delong Brown of Medford, N.J., born July 9, 1936, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was 84.He was the beloved husband for 53 years to Patricia (Williams), the loving father of Robert Engel (Luk), Suzanne Keeler (Clay), Colleen Roche (Marty), Linda Engel, Michael Brown (Pam) and Bonnie Brown, and was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Engel, and his dear brother, Edward. He was the cherished grandfather of Jessica McCoy (Collin), Brooke Corut (Devrim), Richard Engel (Phoebe), Tricia Cifelli (Alex), Ashley Gardner, Jamie Goldberg (Devin), Michael Martin, Melanie Bershad (Ben), Patricia Engel, Parker Brown and Grady Brown, and great grandpop to Tristan Phillips, Devrim Corut, Troy Corut, Lucian McCoy, Lydia McCoy, Peyton Cifelli, Cayden Young, Jackson Goldberg, and Rylee Goldberg. He is also survived by nephews, Edward Brown, Scott Brown, and Dan Williams, and nieces, Lisa Crichton and Robyn Dare.Richard was recently inducted into the Shawnee High School Athletic Hall of Fame. As a founding member of the Lenape Youth Athletic Association (now M.Y.A.A.), he served on the board of directors for over 20 years. He coached football, basketball (both boys and girls), and Little League. Richard and Don Pettit started the Atlantic City Bowl Game held each year to highlight the football season climax. He deeply loved his coaching friends and former players in the Lenape School District, attending football, baseball, field hockey, lacrosse, basketball, track and wrestling games and matches as often as he could. He was diligent in attending the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were all so much a part of his life.A proud graduate of Merchantville High School, Class of 1953, he served as president of his class in his senior year, going on to graduate from Gettysburg College in 1957.Burial will be private due to Covid-19. A celebration of his life will be planned later next spring, when all risks are over, God willing.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Richard's name to the Shawnee End Zone Club, P.O. Box 1692, Medford, NJ 08055.Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,Medford