Richard E. Clark of Burlington City passed away into God's loving and eternal care Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Ritchie worked for Acme Markets for 42 years. He loved to see everyone he grew up with in the town he loved when they came to shop. Most people thought they were just coming to get groceries but instead, if you ran into him chances are, he would serenade you, dance with the ladies in the aisles and often yodel. He was always undeniably happy!
Richard was a Councilman for 20 years in Burlington City, nothing made him happier then helping to make the town he loved a better place. After he retired, he continued to volunteer at the Burlington Twp. Food Pantry. He was a respected and dedicated usher for St. Paul's Church and started working again at St. Paul's School cafeteria. Ritchie loved going on vacation to
Las Vegas with St.Paul's friends, and he really enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach, SC with his family and Walt Disney World trips with his daughter and grand-children. He was a 1958 graduate from Burlington High School, he loved sports. He was a tremendous athlete and broke many records in Track and Field. He was inducted into Burlington City's "Hall of Fame" for Sports. He loved organizing his Class Reunions with Pride.
If you played Pop Warner Football in the 70's and 80's chances are he was your coach, he also coached Babe Ruth Baseball coaching both of his sons and many of their friends.
Richard proudly served in The National Guard. He has spent his entire life giving to his Country, the town he adored, where he spent 81 years of his life, and the church that gave him his divine faith, and most importantly to his family. There was no limit to the love he gave to his children and grand-children.
He was a beloved father and grand-father to his daughters, Kelly Clark (Vern), Shawna Cognigni (Brian), both from Burlington, N.J.
His sons, Steven Clark (Susie), Islamorada, Fla. Ryan Clark (Rose) Roebling, NJ. His five grandchildren that were the light of his life, Grant and Jack Schiller, Chad and Troy Cognigni, and MicKayla Clark. Two sisters who adored him, Anna (Cy) Boyle and Virginia Wood and a host of nephews and nieces whom he loved spending time with.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Earl Clark Sr. and Anna Clark (Taranto).
Due to current circumstances regarding social distancing, services will be postponed until a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Parish of St. Katherine Drexel, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
I pray you'll be our eyes
And watch us where we go
And help us to be wise
In times when we don't know
Let this be our prayer
When we lose our way
Lead us to a place
Guide us with your Grace
To a place where we'll be safe
I pray we'll find your light
And hold it in our hearts
When stars go out each night
Let this be our prayer
When shadows fill our day
Lead us to a place
Guide us with your Grace
Give us Faith so we'll be safe.
We ask that life be kind
And watch us from above
We hope each soul will find
Another soul to love
Let this be our prayer
Just like every child
Needs to find a place,
Guide us with your Grace
Give us Faith so we'll be safe
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020