Richard F. KostrubRichard F. Kostrub passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 93.Born in Delanco, Richard was a longtime resident of Riverside. He proudly served his country during WW II, in the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Army. He was a former chaplain for Delran VFW 3020 and American Legion Post 146. He was employed as an office clerk for Colorado Fuel and Iron, Roebling for many years. Later in his career, he became a bus driver, employed by Safety Tours and DMB Tours.Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Voshell). Devoted father of Sandra Hoffman (Dale), Richard W. Kostrub (Joan) and Bonnie Pietrak (Lee). Loving grandfather of 8, and great grandfather of 13. Best friend to Joe and Judy Cramer, Jimmy Throgmorton and the "Four Roebling Girls".Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's viewing Saturday morning from 9 am to 11 am at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Service to follow at 11. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second (Indianhead) Division Association, Inc., National Headquarters, P.O. Box 218, Fox Lake, IL 60020-0218.