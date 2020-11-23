1/
Richard F. Kostrub
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Kostrub
Richard F. Kostrub passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 93.
Born in Delanco, Richard was a longtime resident of Riverside. He proudly served his country during WW II, in the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Army. He was a former chaplain for Delran VFW 3020 and American Legion Post 146. He was employed as an office clerk for Colorado Fuel and Iron, Roebling for many years. Later in his career, he became a bus driver, employed by Safety Tours and DMB Tours.
Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Voshell). Devoted father of Sandra Hoffman (Dale), Richard W. Kostrub (Joan) and Bonnie Pietrak (Lee). Loving grandfather of 8, and great grandfather of 13. Best friend to Joe and Judy Cramer, Jimmy Throgmorton and the "Four Roebling Girls".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's viewing Saturday morning from 9 am to 11 am at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Service to follow at 11. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second (Indianhead) Division Association, Inc., National Headquarters, P.O. Box 218, Fox Lake, IL 60020-0218.
www.ChadwickMemorialHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chadwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved