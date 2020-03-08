Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map

Richard F. Milner


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Milner Obituary
Richard F. Milner of Medford passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 89.

Born in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Charles and Florence Milner, and husband of the late Ardith L. Milner.

Richard grew up in Camden, N.J. and graduated with a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business in 1953. He served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty during the Korean War and retired as a Lt. Colonel after over 20 years as a reservist.

He was CEO of Flouro-Plastics, Inc., in Philadelphia, a family- founded business, until he retired in 1989.

Richard raised his family in Cinnaminson and Lumberton. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and his friends.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Terri), Jon (Tricia), and Tori; grandchildren, Geoffrey, Kimberly, Jon, Samantha, Brooke, Meghan, Jack, and Madelyn; brother, C. George II (Marlene); step-sons, Brian Lane and his daughter, Colleen, and Blair Lane and his children, Christian, Spencer, and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Merilyn, and his son, Geoffrey Larkin Milner.

Relatives and friends may attend his visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his memorial service will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to a charity of one's choosing.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now