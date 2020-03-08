|
Richard F. Milner of Medford passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 89.
Born in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Charles and Florence Milner, and husband of the late Ardith L. Milner.
Richard grew up in Camden, N.J. and graduated with a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business in 1953. He served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty during the Korean War and retired as a Lt. Colonel after over 20 years as a reservist.
He was CEO of Flouro-Plastics, Inc., in Philadelphia, a family- founded business, until he retired in 1989.
Richard raised his family in Cinnaminson and Lumberton. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and his friends.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Terri), Jon (Tricia), and Tori; grandchildren, Geoffrey, Kimberly, Jon, Samantha, Brooke, Meghan, Jack, and Madelyn; brother, C. George II (Marlene); step-sons, Brian Lane and his daughter, Colleen, and Blair Lane and his children, Christian, Spencer, and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Merilyn, and his son, Geoffrey Larkin Milner.
Relatives and friends may attend his visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his memorial service will begin at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to a charity of one's choosing.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020