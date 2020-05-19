|
|
Richard G. Crammer passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Masonic Village at Burlington. He was 84.
Born in Allentown, N.J., he had lived in Bordentown prior to moving to Columbus 52 years ago.
Dick was a graduate of Bordentown High School, where he lettered in all sports and had a tryout for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He played in local baseball leagues for almost three decades. He also attended East Stroudsburg University and the Bordentown Military Institute (BMI).
Dick was a retired tower inspector for PSE&G. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Bordentown for over 70 years, where he held many offices including lay leader and he served on the Board of the Laity of the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference. He also was past president of the Bordentown Cemetery Association and a member of the Cemetery Board.
He enjoyed many hobbies including owning racehorses, hunting and fishing and was a past member of the Mountainview Hunting Club. Dick was always willing to lend a hand, however, his family was very important to him and he will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Inez Crammer, he is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Vivian (Lutes) Crammer; his two daughters, Colleen Crammer of Strasburg, Pa. and Cathleen Wajda and her husband, Henry, of Bensalem, Pa.; his brothers, Larry Crammer and his wife, Pat, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Byron Crammer and his wife, Nancy, of Columbus; three grandchildren, Stephanie Turanski and her husband, Theodore, Matthew Wajda, and Alexander Wajda; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private with a memorial service celebrating Dick's life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Trinity United Methodist Church of Bordentown, 339 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2020