Richard Glenn Slagle of Cape Coral, Fla. died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was 87.
Born Aug. 24, 1932 in Johnstown, Pa., he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine (Sanderson), his children, Sherie Lukanen (Bill Dircks) of Shoreview, Minn., Karen Cooney (Steve) of Cape Coral, and Beth Gedde (Pedro) of Cape Coral, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four grand fish, three great-grand dogs, two great-grand kitties and one great-grand rabbit.
As a 1949 graduate of Westmont HS, "Dick" served in the U.S. Army until he attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering.
Dick was a lifelong sports fan and an active member of the Edgewater Park, N.J. sports community, where he coached many team sports including football, soccer and softball. He was very active in the Edgewater Park School System, serving on the school board for over 25 years.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to the Edgewater Park Athletic Association, P.O. Box 30, Beverly, NJ 08010 or at epaasports.org
