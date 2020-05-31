Richard Harry Holland Jr.
Richard Harry Holland Jr., a lifelong resident of Hainesport, N.J., passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020. He was 73.

Richard was born May 22, 1946 to the late Richard Harry Holland Sr. and Anna Louisa Holland (Phillips).

He was proceeded by his older brothers William And Albert Lane and older sister, Shirley Mushinkski (Lane).

Richard graduated from Rancocas Valley High School (Mt. Holly), in 1964. Richard excelled in academics and was an active member of the school band. Richard had an affinity for all things music. He had the ability to play multiple instruments, including the clarinet, flute, accordion, piano and organ.

Richard was a devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mt. Holly. There, he fulfilled his love of music by playing the piano and organ for church services. Richard was an avid reader. He enjoyed gaining knowledge, whether it be history, current events or even technology. Richard was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan. You could always count on him for the final scores. Richard enjoyed being outdoors, even if it meant taking a short walk to the local grocery store.

Richard was a happy person, who always wore a smile, followed by a silly giggle.

Richard is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 16 grand nieces and nephews and 19 great grand nieces and nephews. Richard will be laid to rest amongst his parents at Brotherhood Cemetery in Hainesport, N.J. Due to the current Pandemic, all memorial services will be held private.

Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
