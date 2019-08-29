|
Richard J. Davey, age 81 years, of Edgewater Park, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Willingboro.
He was originally from Youngstown, N.Y. and was a resident of Edgewater Park since 1965. He served in the Naval Air during peacetime. He was a retired INC Controller for the Salem Nuclear Plant for 18 years.
Davey enjoyed going to the Blue Angels Air Shows and was an avid coin collector.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry.
Beloved husband of Diane M. (O'Neill); dear father of Lisa Bromley; devoted grandfather of Diane Parker and Jennifer Drogose and husband, Jared; great grandfather of Lilly Coble; and uncle of Debra Cooper.
Relatives and friends of Richard's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
303-305 Bridgeboro St.,
Riverside
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 29, 2019