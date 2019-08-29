Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Davey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Davey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Davey Obituary
Richard J. Davey, age 81 years, of Edgewater Park, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Willingboro.

He was originally from Youngstown, N.Y. and was a resident of Edgewater Park since 1965. He served in the Naval Air during peacetime. He was a retired INC Controller for the Salem Nuclear Plant for 18 years.

Davey enjoyed going to the Blue Angels Air Shows and was an avid coin collector.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry.

Beloved husband of Diane M. (O'Neill); dear father of Lisa Bromley; devoted grandfather of Diane Parker and Jennifer Drogose and husband, Jared; great grandfather of Lilly Coble; and uncle of Debra Cooper.

Relatives and friends of Richard's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

303-305 Bridgeboro St.,

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now