Richard J. Hornberger passed away Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 79.
He was a resident of Pemberton, NJ.
Loving husband of the late Eileen (Pietrowski). Father of Kelle Cox (Walter), Richard (Theresa), and Keith Hornberger. Grandpop of Arlynne (Austin), Lauren, Keith, Marissa, Ryan, and Erin. Great grandfather of Jocelyn, Vivian, and Madeleine. Brother of Joseph Patrick Hornberger.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday 11 to 12:15 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114.
Funeral Service 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, New Jersey 08015.
Burns Funeral Home
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 31, 2019