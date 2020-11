Richard John BenzRichard John Benz, 79, of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, blessed with his family by his side.Dear husband to Evelyn Benz (nee Byrem) for 59 years. Beloved father to Richard Benz Jr., Sandra Yeager (Robert), Linda Krygiel and Robert Benz (Diana). Devoted grandfather to Nicole Krygiel, Cody Mehigan, Matthew Yeager, Kevin Yeager and August Benz. Devoted great grandfather to Valentina and uncle.Our father was a great man with a kind and gentle soul. He truly loved and cherished his family and friends. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.Services for Richard will be held privately by the family.To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com