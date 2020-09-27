Richard Kirby Burr passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with his loving wife and children by his side at his home in Scotia Village, Laurinburg, N.C.



"Dick" was born July 28, 1931 in Riverside, N.J. He graduated from Palmyra High School and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Lehigh University.



Dick married his wife, Dorothy Wence Burr, on Sept. 11, 1954. They began their life together in Palmyra, N.J., where Dick started his career as an accountant for Exxon/Mobil Oil. This career took Dick and Dorothy to Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Ga. They retired to Edgewater, Fla. in 1988 and moved to Scotia Village in Laurinburg, N.C. in 2010.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, two sons, Mark (Patti) and Jim (Cheryl), and two grandsons, Mark (Lindsey) and Steven. Dorothy now resides in Melville, N.Y. with her son, Mark and family.



A memorial service will be determined at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., 2109 Sandy Ridge Rd., Colfax NC 27235. Please write the following note on your donation: Scotia Village - Richard Burr.



