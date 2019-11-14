|
|
Richard L. Bancroft of Southampton, N.J., passed away Monday Nov., 11 2019.
Richard L. Bancroft, beloved and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, son Michael Bancroft, daughter Susan Bancroft Fuller, grandchildren Breanne, Amanda, Tricia, Michelle, Samantha, and Jay. Also survived by four greatgrandchildren, Maxwell, Alexander, Jesica, and Zachary.
Born June 17, 1933 in Syracuse N.Y. He graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in business and where he was an active member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
He served proudly as a United States Air Force fighter pilot, both active duty and in the reserves.
Upon retirement from a career as a business owner and years in sales management, Richard devoted many hours as a volunteer in the local community: Founding President of the Friends of the Burlington County Library, Vita Coordinator assisting in tax returns at the main branch of the library, and as a board member at the Air Victory Museum.
Richard was a honored avid fan of the Shawnee boys basketball team for over 25 years!
Relatives and Friends are invited to greet his family on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Medford United Methodist Church, 2 Hartford Road, Medford New Jersey.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Hampton Lakes Emergency Squad, PO Box 2009, Vincentown, New Jersey, 08088 or the Sally Stretch Keen Memorial Library in Vincentown, N.J.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home
www.BradleyStow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019