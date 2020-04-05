|
|
Richard L. Brunker of Riverton passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 91.
Richard had resided in Riverton for the past 21 years. After serving proudly in the military, he worked for Bell Telephone then went on to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.
He worked as a Professor at Drexel University, for the Peace Corps in Africa, and EPA as an Environmental Toxicologist. He enjoyed travel and renovating old houses.
Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Tamara and Clifford (Denise); grandson, James; and sister, Gerry Drzewiecke.
Services for Richard will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020