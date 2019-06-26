|
Richard L. Hubbs, "Uncle Dick" spread his wings and traveled to heaven on Monday, June 24, 2019. Comforting him at his side were: Rich, Kathy, Jessica, Jacob and Max as he entered into eternal peace.
"Uncle Rich" was always more than happy to share stories about all the years he spent on the family farms to the younger generations, retelling stories over and over again.
Richard is now reunited with his mother, Alice (Adams), his father, George, and his two brothers, Ed and Bob. Throughout his life his older brothers loved calling him "freckleface." He is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Ed Hubbs (Shirley), Jacqueline Waszkiewicz (Steve), Richard Hubbs (Kathy), Connie Roszelle, Craig Wells (Debbie) and Debbie Roe (Jim), as well as many great nieces and nephews. His dear cousins, Richard Holland and Ann Jarvis, his special lady friend, Carol, and friends, Ed and Shortie, will miss him dearly.
A machinist for Owens Illinois gave him the opportunity to travel to England and Canada; in addition, he was honored to attend classes at Princeton University instructed by Albert Einstein. Richard was always willing to care for so many other people over his time on earth, even as he lost his independence he was still the "supervisor." His home, yard and garden were among the many things he took true pride in, along with fishing and cooking big meals.
He was a kind generous man to anyone in need - never asking for help himself. He may have been "Uncle" to many throughout his life, he took on so many more roles to so many people he cared for.
Many thanks to the angels on earth who supported him through his end of life journey, they were amazing people: The Bellingers, The Garwoods, Bob the Barber, Wendell, Amy, Joanne, Ivy, Sara, Betty, Gina and Jason.
Richard's family will be holding a Life Celebration for Richard on Saturday at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with the Life Celebration service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
Please consider a monetary donation to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
In honor of Richard's endless kindness and generosity, do a good deed or take a meal to someone in need.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 26, 2019