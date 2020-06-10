Richard Lacey Jelleyman, of Mount Laurel, formerly of Medford, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly, N.J. He was 84.He was born on March 3, 1936 to the late William G. and Jessie Jelleyman in Philadelphia, Pa. Richard honorably served in the US Navy for 8 years. He was a member of the AM Veterans. He worked as a mechanic and worked early on in his father's garage. Richard had an avid interest in ancestry.He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Jelleyman; and his sister, Phyllis Blood. Richard is survived by his daughters, Elaine Meier (Scott) and Cindy Jelleyman; his sister, Roberta Hagerty; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.Cremation was private and he will be placed with his wife, Ruby at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.condolences for the family may be left at the website below.Mathis Funeral Home